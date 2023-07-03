Intruder burns family home, property worth R2 million in Limpopo

POLICE at Thohoyandou, in the Vhembe District are investigating a case of arson with extensive damages worth over R2 million which took place at Muledane Block J, next to a local clinic on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the horrific incident happened at around 2am.

“According to police report, a 47-year-old woman was sleeping at home with her children aged 19 and 24 when at about 2.49am, she heard a strange sound of a window being broken. She then woke up to investigate and saw an unknown male holding a plastic container in one of the bedrooms,” Ledwaba said. “She immediately closed the door of the bedroom where her children were asleep for their safety.” Moments later, the woman allegedly encountered the intruder in the passage, and he poured a flammable substance all over her body, according to police.

“The victim managed to take her two children and they managed to get out of the house and sought assistance from a neighbour's house. It appears that they shortly noticed that the house was on fire and summoned the police and members of the fire brigade for assistance who immediately rushed to the scene,” said Ledwaba. He said the fire was “too strong to be extinguished” and the house was burned down to ashes. A family home, and property worth R2 million was destroyed by an intruder at Muledane, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo. File Picture: Chad Chapman “A manhunt for the unknown suspects is underway and anyone with information that can assist police with investigations should contact the investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Ndileni Mphaphuli on 082 959 7705, 015 960 1000, Crime Stop number 0860010111, nearest police or My Saps App,” said Ledwaba.

He said police investigations are continuing. Last year, two people were arrested for allegedly torching a house and three motor vehicles at Blinkwater village under Hlanganani policing area in Limpopo. The vigilante attack happened in June, and caused damage of about R1.5 million.