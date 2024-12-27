Investigation under way after Limpopo school burglary, R29,250 worth of equipment taken

According to the Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, the incident occurred between the morning of December 23, when the premises were last secured, and the following day, December 24.

Limpopo police are investigating a business burglary at a local school after thieves made off with valuable equipment worth R29,250.

“A 56-year-old complainant alleges that he was at the school and when he left the premises, doors, windows and burglar bars were properly locked on the 23 December 2024 at about 10.30am,” said Thakeng.

Upon returning to the school the following day, he discovered broken doors and a trail of stolen property, including a Hisense television, an overhead projector, a desktop computer, and a radio.

“One Hisense television set, black in colour, a white overhead projector, one desktop computer black in colour, one black radio, and the value of the items is R29,250.00.”