Investigation under way after Limpopo school burglary, R29,250 worth of equipment taken

Limpopo police are investigating a business burglary at a local school after thieves made off with valuable equipment worth R29,250.
According to the Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, the incident occurred between the morning of December 23, when the premises were last secured, and the following day, December 24.
“A 56-year-old complainant alleges that he was at the school and when he left the premises, doors, windows and burglar bars were properly locked on the 23 December 2024 at about 10.30am,” said Thakeng.
Upon returning to the school the following day, he discovered broken doors and a trail of stolen property, including a Hisense television, an overhead projector, a desktop computer, and a radio.
“One Hisense television set, black in colour, a white overhead projector, one desktop computer black in colour, one black radio, and the value of the items is R29,250.00.”
The case is now in the hands of Saselamani Detective Services, with Detective Sergeant Gunguvha leading the investigation. Community members are being urged to assist by providing information that could lead to arrests and the recovery of the stolen items.
Anyone with details is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Gunguvha at 082 565 8510 or the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111.
