IOL EXCLUSIVE: ‘They executed my son and now they want to kill me’ – father of Durban gang kingpin killed by police breaks his silence

WARNING FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: THE IMAGES CONTAINED IN THE VIDEO EMBEDDED IN THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES. The father of one of Durban's notorious alleged gang bosses has accused police of assassinating his son and believes there is a plan in place to have him killed next. He alleged that there was a court order due to be served on senior police officials to get back a hard drive that could prove his son’s innocence, two days before he was killed.

Speaking exclusively to IOL, former police detective Gregory Loftus said he feared for his life, claiming that high-ranking police officials were heard plotting his death. He further claimed that the death of his son, Bevan Loftus, had nothing to do with the city's drug trade but was linked to tow truck turf wars. Loftus gave IOL exclusive access to the plush Morningside flat where his son, along with Ryan Santos, Michigan Hippolyte, Sihle Zondi and Chase Fynn, were killed in an apparent shoot-out with police.

Bevan Loftus Picture: Supplied Sihle Zondi Picture: Supplied Chase Fynn Picture: Supplied

Michigan Hippolyte Picture: Supplied The men were alleged to be members of the feared Hollywood gang in Wentworth who have fought running gun battles with Cartel Gang in Wentworth over the lucrative drug trade. According to reports, Loftus was wanted for a spate of shootings and murders in and around Durban. At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said a suspect arrested during an earlier operation led members of the SAPS anti-gang unit to the flat.

“Five other suspected drug dealers were shot and killed during a shoot-out. Five firearms including three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs were seized by police,” Mathe said. Speaking to IOL at the flat, where the smell of blood hung heavy in the air and the bullet holes on the walls bore silent testimony to the horror that unfolded, Loftus disputed police's version of events. He also disputed Bevan’s involvement in the murders of alleged Chatsworth drug lord, Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Naidoo-Kalicharan and their daughter Jecaida in a drive-by shooting in Peters Road, in Durban, in March.

According to Loftus, the trajectory of the bullet holes in the walls and floor of the flat does not corroborate police reports. Gregory Loftus points out the bullet holes in a Morningside flat where his son, Bevan Loftus, and four others were gunned down on April 1. KZN police have linked the deceased to a spate of killings across the city. Picture: Se-Anne Rall “There was no gunfight because there is no forced entry and no damage to the door. You can see the bullet holes in the wall, which come from a high-calibre weapon,” Loftus said. He added that, speaking from his 20 years experience in the SAPS, he believed the deceased were sitting on the couch and were surprised by police entering the flat.

Loftus said neighbours reported hearing shouting inside the flat and believed it was police telling those inside to get down. “I believe they got down. Bevan's cellphone was found under him. Ryan was also with his cellphone. This tells me that they were on their phones and there was no fight. Police would've come in, told them to get down and used cable ties to tie their hands, as is standard procedure,” Loftus said. Based on his assessment of the scene, Bevan and Michigan were unarmed, he added. Gregory Loftus speaks to IOL from the Morningside flat where his son, Bevan Loftus, and four others were gunned down on April 1. KZN police have linked the deceased to a spate of killings across the city. Picture: Se-Anne Rall “The AK47 placed in Bevan's hand was staged. If you know what you're talking about and any experienced police officer will tell you, you can see his arm was placed on the gun. Bevan was right-handed. They got it wrong,” Loftus said.

He told IOL that Bevan, who lived on the Bluff, in the Durban south area, was in hiding at the rented Morningside property because he feared for his safety. Loftus said his son was due to serve an interdict on police officials within the Hawks after they searched their home in February and seized CCTV hard drives that could prove Bevan's innocence in an investigation. Loftus said Bevan was linked to a shooting in Bellair and the footage could prove he was at home on the day, contradicting police reports. He said there was also another shooting outside a well-known butchery on the Bluff which police accused Bevan of being involved in, saying he shot at officers.

“The CCTV footage shows Bevan was at home. We want the hard drive back to prove the Hawks lied,” Lotfus said. He said Bevan’s shooting was linked to a similar shooting in Newlands East in February. At the time, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the deceased were linked to a string of drug-related crimes. “Police were following up on a lead and spotted the four suspects. The men fled into bushes on Galjoen Road and police gave chase. Two suspects, aged 16 and 35, sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two unlicensed firearms and two magazines with ammunition were found in the possession of the deceased suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Loftus disputed allegations that Bevan was a drug dealer. He said the father of two’s income was from his 12 tow trucks and taxis. However, many in the Wentworth community believe that Loftus ran the Hollywood gang and was behind the rampant shootings that have taken place over the past few years. A Wentworth community leader speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity as members of the Hollywood gang are still active said: “Ever since police shot Bevan and his friends, the shootings have stopped in Wentworth. It is quiet. You won’t believe how relieved the community is that they are dead”.