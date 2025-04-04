IOL EXCLUSIVE: Top cops and politicians looting SAPS covert fund meant for crime operations

Rogue elements within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and its Crime Intelligence unit are allegedly looting millions from a secret fund designated for covert police operations. An IOL investigation has revealed that beneficiaries of this fund include senior police officials and prominent politicians—known to IOL. A source with inside knowledge of the scheme said the SAPS secret fund operates with minimal oversight, making it vulnerable to abuse.

“The fund is highly secretive with very little control. That’s why it’s easy for senior figures to exploit it. One top politician owns three properties that the fund pays millions for each month under the guise of using them as safe houses, but they’re used for personal purposes,” the insider said. “Another senior Crime Intelligence official claims roughly R1 million from the fund each month, citing secret operations, but it’s all a fabrication,” the source added. The abuse reportedly extends to payments for informants.

“For example, a police officer might claim R100,000 from the fund, pay an informant R10,000, and pocket the remaining R90,000. The amounts vary, but the method is consistent—no checks, no balances. It’s widespread,” the insider explained. In response to growing concerns, a specialist team was deployed to Crime Intelligence headquarters in Pretoria to investigate and curb the misuse. An audit of assets procured via the secret fund is also underway. Divisional Commander Dumisani Khumalo is reportedly being targeted for his attempts to reform the unit.

“He brought in skilled personnel to clean up the unit, including Brigadier Janse van Vuuren from Crime Intelligence Logistics and Brigadier Britt Nell from KwaZulu-Natal. Like his former superior, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Khumalo is facing a smear campaign for trying to implement reforms,” said another source. While Khumalo has been found to have authorised property purchases using the secret fund, insiders defended the move, stating it was aimed at cutting long-term corruption. “Media is being fed misinformation to discredit Khumalo and others trying to stop the abuse. People don’t realise that these properties were bought for actual use by Crime Intelligence to avoid exorbitant rental fees. Many rented properties belonged to corrupt politicians and were not used operationally,” the source added.

Allegations of corruption and fund abuse have persisted amid deepening internal strife within Crime Intelligence. Recently, the unit’s deputy head, General Feroz Khan, was cleared of charges relating to defeating the ends of justice following his involvement in a drug bust. KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi presided over the case and found no evidence to support the allegations. Khan was also accused of misusing the secret fund but was exonerated on those charges as well.

Despite his clearance, allegations persist that drug cartels have infiltrated elements of the Organised Crime Unit in Gauteng and Pretoria. Reports suggest these cartels have used musicians as a front for drug distribution under the pretext of concert bookings. Insiders attribute these issues to ongoing leadership battles between officials working to expose corruption and those allegedly colluding with criminal networks and compromised politicians. At the heart of the conflict is the soon-to-be-vacant post of head of the Hawks, South Africa’s elite crime-fighting unit. Tensions reportedly exist between Commissioner Mkhwanazi and Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, both of whom have been linked to the position.