Ipid arrests seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers for murder, attempted murder

Pretoria – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for murder and defeating the ends of justice. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the seven police officers were nabbed on Saturday, and were set to appear in court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The five constables and two inspectors will make their first appearance at the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, September 12. It is alleged that the officers went into a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, on September 8, where they found four African males,” said Suping. “Two (of the four men in the shack) were sleeping and the other two watching TV. As the officers entered the shack, two of the occupants ran outside. Two police officers gave chase leaving the other officers with the other two males inside the shack.” She said the two men left in the shack were allegedly assaulted by the EMPD officers.

“While being assaulted, they heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help. Afterwards the police officer allegedly left the scene. The two victims went outside to look for their two friends and one was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds on his right leg. The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Suping narrated. “On the way to hospital they met the same police officers, stopped and confronted them about the whereabouts of their friend who was still missing. The police allegedly told them that they don’t know because he ran away. From the hospital the victims went to open a case of attempted murder against the police officers at the Tsakane Police Station.” While at the police station, Ipid said the victims received a call that their friend was found dead behind another shack in Langaville, not far from their shack.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The deceased’s body was transported to Springs Pathology Services and a post-mortem was conducted on Saturday morning. The officers face a charge of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice,” said Suping. IOL