Ipid investigating after rape accused man found dead in police station holding cells

A 38-year-old awaiting trial prisoner was found unconscious and later declared dead in holding cells of a Limpopo police station. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 58m ago

Share

Police in Seshego have opened an inquest docket following the sudden death of a 38-year-old awaiting trial prisoner inside holding cells.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was discovered unconscious during a routine check-up and was certified dead on arrival of emergency medical services,” said Ledwaba.

The deceased man was facing trial for a rape case committed in January and had made several court appearances. His next scheduled appearance was set for September 3.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown and are being investigated. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death,” said Ledwaba.

He said police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has attended the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Last year, IOL reported that police in Limpopo were investigating a murder suspect allegedly committed suicide in the holding cells at the Thohoyandou police station.

At the time, Ledwaba said the lifeless body of Richard Azwindini Mamali was found hanging in his cell at the police station.

“The body of a 27-year-old Richard Azwindini Mamali was found hanging in his cell at about 5am. The suspect had earlier appeared before Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder,” said Ledwaba.

Mamali was apprehended at his hideout in Mahwelereng, Mokopane under Waterberg District in September, after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend at Ha-Magidi village.

The brutal murder happened on on September 3, 2023 at around 11pm, after Mamali met the teenage girlfriend on the street.

IOL

