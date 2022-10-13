Ipid probed 99 incidents where rape cases were opened against police officers

Pretoria – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has noted a sharp increase in incidents of people alleged raped by police officers in the past financial year. Delving into the recently-released 2021/22 annual report, Ipid national spokesperson Lizzy Suping told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that at least 5 295 criminal cases were opened against police officers in the last financial year.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In terms of the three main cases we have investigated, we have got assault at 3 400, the discharge of an official firearm at 744, and death due to police action at 410. We have other cases that we have also investigated, but these ones are the main cases that we have had,” she said. The 178-page report seen by IOL states that 99 incidents of rape by on or off-duty police officer(s) had been recorded during the period under review. Most of the incidents were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, with 20 incidents, followed by Gauteng and Western Cape, with 18 incidents. The Eastern Cape recorded 15 incidents.

“Compared to the previous financial year, Ipid nationally experienced an increase of 24% relating to rape by police officer(s) with exception to Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Free State that experienced a decrease,” according to the report. The report also stated that two cases of rape in police custody were also reported during the period. “The incidents were committed by inmates/civilians who committed further offences whilst in custody. Compared to the previous financial year, Ipid nationally experienced a decrease of 86% with exception of Mpumalanga and Northern Cape that experienced an increase,” according to the report.

Story continues below Advertisement

Suping said 49% of the reported rape cases involved police officers who were on duty. “We have referred some of those cases to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for prosecution, and we have made recommendations to SAPS to take action against their members,” she said. “Most of the cases that we referred to the NPA are still on the court roll, and their processes are ongoing. We hope to be getting more convictions in this financial year of 2022/23

Story continues below Advertisement