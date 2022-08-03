Ipid probes Tembisa deaths during protests, Maile encourages pickets outside ‘racist’ officer’s house

PRETORIA – Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it is probing the shootings of two Tembisa residents who were allegedly gunned down by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers during violent protests over service delivery. Speaking to IOL on Wednesday, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping, said the police watchdog was aware of the deaths linked to EMPD officers and they were investigating.

“The investigators have reconstructed the crime scene and some witnesses have been interviewed,” she said. During the protest on Monday, four people lost their lives. Two victims were allegedly shot by EMPD police while the other two were killed when an ATM exploded while they were trying to break into it during the mayhem. On Wednesday while visiting Tembisa, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile, said a white officer who killed one of the victims, was racist.

Maile encouraged Tembisa residents to protest outside the officer’s house. “We must identify him, the society must march to his house, we must demand that he hands himself over, we must demand that he apologises. We must never be nice with racists,” he told residents. EMPD spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa said the matter has been brought to their attention and they have initiated an internal investigation.

"We also summoned the South African Police Services to commence an investigation, so the matter will go unhindered, it's just not us and SAPS, we have Ipid also conducting an investigation into the matter." So far, calm has been restored in the area after a two-day protest that has left a trail of destruction, four dead, hundreds injured, millions of rands in damages to public infrastructure and most parts of the Ekurhuleni township without power.