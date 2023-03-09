IPID says wife allegedly assaulted by SAPS detective husband must open another case in order for bail to be revoked

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has revealed that a Brakpan-based police detective accused of assaulting his wife, is an alleged repeat offender and had been released on bail for a prior assault. The police watchdog says it will urge the woman to open another case, in order to urge the court to revoke the accused’s bail for a separate assault matter.

Pictures of the battered wife, who is seen swollen and bloody in separate pictures shared on social media, have surfaced on Thursday. The police watchdog Ipid revealed that the woman was previously assaulted by her partner, Xolani Mthembeni Kunene, and the matter was investigated and he was arrested, accordingly. Ipid Spokesperson Lizzy Suping said it was unfortunate that the victim had allegedly been refused assistance by both SAPS and Ipid, according to statements made on social media raising awareness about the woman’s abuse.

“Ipid would like to clarify the following. The woman was previously assaulted by her partner and the matter was investigated by IPID. “The officer was arrested but was subsequently released on bail by the Protea Magistrate Court on 2 August 2022. “The bail conditions were that he should not be in contact with the victim.”

Suping revealed that the woman had tried to withdraw the case against her husband but the request was declined by the State and she was informed that Gender Based Violence and Femicide cases cannot be withdrawn. “Based on the latest images on social media, IPID has contacted the victim and will ensure that she opens another case against her partner. “The new information will be used to apply to court to revoke his bail.”