IPID to investigate ‘increased’ shooting incidents between cops and criminals in KZN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it has began its investigation into the shootout between between cops and criminals that left nine suspected criminals dead in Mariannhill, Durban. The group of nine men were taken down in an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday morning in Desai.

It is believed the group had been terrorising the community and was on the police’s radar for serious and violent crimes. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said it is alleged the men gang-raped a woman during a home invasion while her mother watched. He said when police arrived at the location they were met with gunfire and retaliated.

Police are still searching for two additional suspects. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, national police minister Bheki Cele arrived at Marianhill, where he conducted a walkabout and engaged the community of Mariannhill. IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said it had taken note of the increasing numbers of suspected criminals that are allegedly being killed in the shootout between the police and the suspected criminals.

“In the last two days, IPID received reports of incidents of police allegedly killing nine suspected criminals in KZN and six in Mpumalanga. IPID has already started investigations into these cases.” Shuping clarified that the law allows the police to defend themselves and community members if they are faced with violent situations. “But we, however, are aware of increasing number of suspects that are allegedly killed in the shootout with the police.

“The IPID Act mandates IPID to investigate all cases of death as a result of police actions, and discharge of an official firearm by any police officer. “However, we have observed an increase in a number of these cases.” He said in addition the increase in a number of reported cases has an impact on the speedy finalisation of investigations.

“Because the more cases are reported to IPID, the longer it takes for IPID investigators to finalise them due to an increased workload.” Some of the other incidents included three suspects that were killed in January in a shootout with police in La Mercy, north of Durban. It is believed the men were part of a larger syndicate wanted for a spate of crimes across KwaZulu-Natal.

Last month, two criminals allegedly linked to the murders of five family members in Ulundi was killed in a shootout with KZN SAPS. Two weeks ago, four suspected criminals were shot dead in Cato Crest in Durban following a shootout with police. The men were wanted in connection with murder.