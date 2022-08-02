Ipid to investigate senior police officers in Phala Phala saga

Rustenburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the alleged cover-up after the theft of millions in foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. Ipid would undergo a separate investigation to that of the Hawks, who are tasked with probing the criminal investigation. The Ipid investigation would be in terms of the SAPS regulations, determining if the officers had come in breach with their duties.

The Hawks will probe the criminal element by the senior police officers, which includes defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping of the alleged suspects. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the decision to spilt the probe followed an in-depth analysis of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) request to investigate the alleged conduct of the police regarding the Phala Phala farm matter. “Ipid has established that the complaint from the party was based on the statement of Arthur Fraser which has been circulating in the media space.

“The same complaint is under investigation by the Hawks and the directorate is in constant contact with the team from the Hawks that is assigned to probe the same allegation.” Suping said even though these allegations involve senior members of the police, Ipid would like to avoid a duplication of government resources in the investigation of the same matter. She explained that Ipid would probe the alleged conduct of the police officers in terms of the SAPS regulation while the Hawks was investigating the criminal element by the SAPS officials, which includes defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

“Ipid will pronounce on the outcome when the investigation is complete. The ATM party has also been made aware of the decision taken by Ipid,” Suping said. Millions of dollars allegedly stuffed in furniture was stolen at Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020, during a burglary. IOL