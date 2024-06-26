‘It’s a well orchestrated hit’: Joburg woman who works for Nedbank shot dead while travelling to work

The husband of a Joburg woman who was executed while boarding a bus to work on Wednesday morning has rushed to the scene where his wife was shot and killed. Several media crews, police and community members were gathered at the scene in Fleurhof where the City of Joburg’s Metro bus was parked.

The incident happened at around 6am when the woman and other passengers boarded the Metro bus. She was apparently heading to Sunninghill where she reportedly worked for Nedbank. The gunman had boarded the bus at an earlier bus stop, and he apparently cocked his handgun as the bus was approaching the station where the woman boarded. After initially firing shots at her as she was boarding the bus, the gunman also chased after the fleeing woman and fatally shot her when she had fallen to the ground.

A woman was shot dead on Wednesday morning as she boarded a Metro bus in Joburg. File Picture: Matthews Baloyi MMC for Roads and Transport in Joburg, councillor Kenny Kunene said he was convinced the murder was a well executed hit on the bank employee. “We just had a conversation with the driver and those who were on the bus. This is a clear hit. The lady was targeted. We are aware that she works at Nedbank. We spoke to the family, the husband,” Kunene spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “The shooter got onto the bus in Extension 5 at a bus station. He was on the bus. When the bus got here, before it could reach the station where the people were, the driver heard somebody cocking a gun.”

The gunman was seating behind the driver, near the bus entrance. “When the driver heard somebody cocking a gun, he stopped the bus immediately to see if this person is taking him. He also looked at the camera and saw the passenger (shooter). As the passengers approached the bus, the lady was in front. As she tried to get onto the bus, the guy held the gun with two hands and started shooting,” Kunene narrated. “The lady and rest of the passengers ran away. They were about four passengers. They went around the bus, then the lady and another lady fell. While the lady (the Nedbank employee) was down, the shooter then hit her with two shots. He did not shoot the other woman.

“It is a clear indication that the lady was targeted. This was a clear hit. We know that there are criminal syndicates that want bank employees to do certain things. When they (bank employees) do not want to do those certain things, this is what happens,” he said. The deceased woman’s husband has also told authorities that his wife mentioned to him that on Tuesday, there were certain individuals at the bus station. When the bus came on Tuesday, those unidentified people did not board.

Earlier, Kunene said after the shooting, the gunman was whisked away by a white Volkswagen Polo. “This was a clear hit, well organised, well orchestrated, and well planned. We also suspect that the shooter has been here on Monday and Tuesday scouting the routine of the lady,” he said. The distraught driver managed to load the passengers, fearing that the VW Polo would come back. He left them at a distance and brought the bus back to the crime scene.