‘It’s our friend’s friend’s car’: Two men caught with stolen Nissan NP200 bakkie try to explain their way out

Two men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for possession of a stolen motor vehicle as police recovered a Nissan NP200. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said when police officers intercepted the bakkie, the men driving it claimed it was their friend’s vehicle.

“On Friday October 27, 2023 at 6.26am, the EMPD’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) officers arrested two male suspects who are 37 and 41 years of age, for the possession of a reported stolen motor vehicle, in the Petit area,” said Thepa. “While the EMPD officers were on their way to report for duties, they received information about a reported stolen white Nissan NP200 light delivery vehicle which was noticed, travelling along Birch Road. Officers followed up on the information that was given to them. Two men have been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle, a Nissan NP200. Picture: EMPD “Not long after, the light delivery vehicle matching the description given, with two male occupants, was spotted at the corner of Zesfontein and Peenz Road. The bakkie reported stolen in Cosmos City was tactically approached and thoroughly inspected. The two male suspects found in the car alleged that they were requested by a friend of a friend to take the light delivery vehicle from Diepsloot to Tsakane,” said Thepa.

The two were handcuffed and taken to the Crystal Park police station. The two men who were by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. Picture: EMPD “A charge of possession of the stolen motor vehicle was registered against the duo, and they are expected to appear at the relevant magistrate’s court soon. The recovered Nissan light delivery vehicle was impounded at the nearest police yard for safekeeping,” said Thepa. The two arrested men next to the stolen vehicle. Picture: EMPD Last week, IOL reported that two men were arrested in Ekurhuleni after they were found in possession of a single cab Isuzu bakkie which was reported stolen in Mpumalanga.

At the time, Thepa said that after the two were cornered by police, the duo insisted they were only test-driving the vehicle. Two men were arrested last week after they were allegedly found in possession of an Isuzu bakkie which was stolen in Mpumalanga. Photo: EMPD “On Tuesday, October 24, at 7am, the EMPD’s task team officers arrested two male suspects, aged 19 and 20, for possession of a reported stolen light delivery vehicle in the Tsakane area,” said Thepa. “The EMPD officers received information about a reported stolen light delivery vehicle spotted roaming the streets of Tsakane, and after following the trail, they tactically cornered the wanted white Isuzu single cab on Duyiswa Street, matching the description given, with two male occupants.”