It’s still no! Court strikes Thabo Bester’s application for a laptop from roll

Thabo Bester's urgent application to have a laptop in prison has been struck off the court roll. Bester appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday where he expressed the "need" to have a laptop in prison so he can prepare for his upcoming deportation case.

The judge struck the matter off the roll, adding that Bester's application was not urgent. Addressing Bester, the judge said there is no urgency at all. She added it is not the first time that Bester has made this request. During Monday’s proceedings, Bester got into a back-and-forth with the judge, stating that he had a right to access to a laptop and electronic devices to prepare for his case.

IOL previously reported that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has turned down Thabo Bester's request to have access to a laptop or smart tablet. At the time, the department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said in respect of the electronic gadgets/equipment, Bester’s request cannot be accepted. “That request will pose a security risk to the centre and might enable him to orchestrate another escape," he added.