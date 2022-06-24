‘I’ve been assaulted in jail’: Gun-toting man who attacked teen over salt begs for release on bail

Pretoria - The 52-year-old Limpopo man, Corrie Pretorius, who was arrested after a video of him severely assaulting and pointing a firearm at 16-year-old Kopano Makweng went viral, has begged the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court to release him on bail, insisting that he has been assaulted in custody. “I respectfully submit that if released on bail, my release will not induce a sense of shock or outrage and will not disturb the public order of undermine public peace and security. I further submit that my safety will not be jeopardised by my release on bail,” Pretorius told the court through his legal representative, advocate JJ Venter.

“Due to the nature of the charges as currently detailed by the media, my life is under threat in the correctional services. As conveyed to the SAPS by my legal representative, I have been severely assaulted while incarcerated, and it cannot be stated that I am not faced with the distinct possibility of being assaulted again.” Last week, Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the assault seen in the viral video took place at a shop in Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on June 15. Pretorius was arrested the following day.

Last week Friday, Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius had appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the teenager and pointing of a firearm. “It is alleged that the complainant and his cousin were at Fat Cake City shop when the victim asked to use the same seasoning as the accused (Pretorius). He became furious and started assaulting the minor boy (Kopano) by pushing him outside the store. “He continued assaulting the boy while pointing him with a firearm, until the accused eventually left the complainant lying on the ground. A video of the incident was captured and posted on social media,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The teenager was later taken to Groblersdal Hospital, where he got medical attention and was later discharged. The matter was last week postponed to today for bail application. Pretorius was remanded in custody. Earlier this week, Kopano’s family told Pretoria News that they are not sure if the teenager will ever recover from the ordeal and assault.

The family have also accused the Pretorius family of displaying a “no-care” attitude toward their beaten son, saying they had made no effort to apologise. Pretorius, who is from Marble Hall, 30 kilometres from the scene of the incident, was arrested at his home last week after being caught in a video that has gone viral on social media, viciously kicking and stomping on a helpless Kopano, with a gun in his hand. IOL