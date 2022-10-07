Jacob Zuma now a 'free' man after serving 15-month term for contempt of court

Durban – The Department of Correctional Services yesterday announced that former president, Jacob Zuma, has been released from its system after serving his 15 months prison sentence for contempt of court. The DCS said Zuma’s sentence expired yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zuma had been sentenced by the Constitutional Court on June 29 last year. He was then admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre from July 8, 2021. "He was subsequently placed on medical parole on September 5, 2021, due to the seriousness of his medical condition. At the time, he had served two months behind bars. Medical parole placement meant that Mr Zuma was to serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections," explained DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo. Nxumalo added that Zuma complied with his conditions for medical parole as set out during his placement.

"All administrative processes have now been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of him serving his sentence under community corrections," Nxumalo said. Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after defying orders to appear before the Zondo Commission, set up to probe allegations of state capture. IOL previously reported that Zuma decided to defy the court, alleging that the commission and the court were “victimising” him through exceptional and harsh treatment, and that both institutions were “politicising” the law to his detriment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zuma has announced that he is available for the ANC’s national chairperson position at the party’s 55th national conference in December. It was earlier reported that Zuma confirmed he had been approached by “a number of cadres” to make himself available, with a view to his contributing to the rebuilding of the ANC and providing direction to the party. IOL