Jacob Zuma’s arm deals trial postponed to next year, Judge Koen considers recusing himself

Durban - The arms deal matter of Jacob Zuma resumed briefly in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. Judge Piet Koen said both parties have until November 3 to provide written submission to the court as to whether the presiding officer should continue or recuse himself, according to News 24 reports.

Story continues below Advertisement

Koen, thereafter, adjourned the arms deal trial to January 30. Zuma is accused of pocketing millions in bribes from Thales, which were allegedly channelled through a business owned by Schabir Shaik, a Durban businessman who in 2005 was convicted for almost similar crimes. While the State has argued that the trial proceeds, Zuma has made an application to remove State advocate Billy Downer from his case.

He has launched a private prosecution against Downer for allegedly sharing his medical records. He has now taken the matter to the Constitutional Court. Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told the Daily News they would never allow the former president’s trial to continue until Downer was removed.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The NPA knows that Downer was a number one accused in a criminal case with 15 years direct imprisonment, so one does not need to be a lawyer to see that it was wrong to allow such a prosecutor to preside over the case against his complainant in another matter,” said Manyi. He added that Zuma did not have a problem with the judge, and there was no intention to even ask for his recusal, saying all they wanted was the recusal of Downer. IOL