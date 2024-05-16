Jacob Zuma’s corruption case set down for April 14 next year

The corruption trial involving former president Jacob Zuma has been set down for April 14 next year. The date was set in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday by Judge President Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati. The case will take place two decades after Zuma was first charged for corruption in the controversial Arms Deal.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga has welcomed the decision, adding that the NPA is hoping for the trial to go ahead without delay. “The NPA is relieved that finally the trial date has been set and reserved by the Judge President, during the second and third term of the Pietermaritzburg High Court. “We are hoping that there will be no hurdles that the NPA would have to navigate as part of delay tactics on the part of Zuma. We are hoping that all preliminary issues will be ironed out by August 29, the date set for pretrial conference,” Mhaga said.