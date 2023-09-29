Former President Jacob Zuma’s confidante and former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni has been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption. She along with former Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindiswe Seboka said they were appearing on charges linked to Bosasa corruption amounting to R300 000. The were released on R10 000 bail each. Seboka said the pair was arrested this morning on charges of corruption and fraud of over R300k, for gratifications offered and received from BOSASA and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.

“During the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA, she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, which we allege she failed to do so,” Seboka added. “Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from BOSASA subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k. She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from BOSASA, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k,” Seboka said. The matter returns to court on 17 November 2023 for disclosure of the case docket.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found that Myeni, the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, guilty of facilitating corruption. It found that she influenced Zuma to favour Bosasa, a facilities management company. The report said that Bosasa, involved in “industrial-scale corruption,” secured R2.3-billion in tenders from 2000 to 2016, paying R75-million in bribes to politicians and officials.

Myeni allegedly received R300,000 bribes regularly, dodged the Commission, and chose silence over self-incrimination. Evidence presented before commission showed money was paid in cash, with Bosasa also sponsoring events and installing security at Myeni’s home. Myeni is also alleged to have arranged meetings between Zuma and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, and was instrumental in halting investigations against Bosasa, even promising to have the National Prosecuting Authority drop the case against them.