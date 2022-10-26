Jail time for cash-in-transit robbers who hijacked school minibus as a getaway vehicle

Durban - Three men have been convicted to 12 years behind bars for a cash-in-transit and then hijacking a school minibus as their getaway vehicle. The robbery took place in May 2013 at a community hall in the township of Nyanga, Cape Town, during Sassa payouts.

Siyanda Xawuka, 34, Dumisani Ngudle, 39, and Yongama Ndolombo, 35, robbed a Fidelity Armoured Vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Seven years after the crime, in the Khayelitsha Priority Court, the men were found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, and the court sentenced the men to an effective 12 years behind bars. Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said on May 16, 2013, a group of males overpowered armed Fidelity guards who were responsible for Sassa pay-outs.

“The robbers disarmed the guards and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. “They fled the scene in a stolen VW Golf and another unknown vehicle. “The police gave chase, and some of the suspects abandoned the VW Golf and hijacked a school minibus. Police continued to chase the fleeing suspects.

“A shootout ensued between police and the robbers, which resulted in the arrest of five suspects.” Police said the fourth suspect died while out on bail, and the fifth person was acquitted. “The team recovered the stolen VW Golf and the minibus during their arrest.

