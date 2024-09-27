Jail Time: KZN girlfriend killer who fled to Eswatini brought back to SA and sentenced

A 30-year-old man who fled to Eswatini after stabbing his girlfriend to death, has been sentenced for her murder. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Phakamani Mthimkhulu was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for Sinegugu Zungu's murder.

NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said due to the couple's acrimonious relationship, Zungu applied for and was granted a domestic violence interdict which had been served on Mthimkhulu. "In September 2020, Mthimkhulu went to Zungu's family home to collect a cellphone they shared. She told him she no longer wished to be in a relationship with him and he stabbed her twice before fleeing," Ramkisson-Kara said. Mthimkhulu fled to Eswatini where he was arrested for being in the country illegally.

Through the International Cooperation Component for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) it was able to request Mthimkhulu's provisional arrest and a formal request for extradition was signed by DPP KZN and was transmitted through diplomatic channels to Eswatini. Following an extradition hearing ordering Mthimkhulu to surrender, he was brought to South Africa to face charges. Following his case, heard at the Nongoma Magistrate's Court, Mthimkhulu was sentenced and declared unfit to possess a firearm.