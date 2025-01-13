Jaw-dropping rescue: 19-year-old Mpumalanga woman rescued from Nkomazi River during flood

A 19-year-old woman was rescued from a raging Nkomazi River during a flood in Mpumalanga. The jaw-dropping rescue was carried out by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing on Friday, January 10 in Tonga.

The Mpumalanga province has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to dangerously high-water levels. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the young woman tried to cross the river by means of a low-lying bridge but was carried away by strong river currents. "Fortunately, she managed to hold onto a reed in the middle of the river until rescue teams arrived. The SAPS Air Wing crew and SAPS Search and Rescue Unit were also joined by Disaster Management, Emergency Services, and other role-players.

"The woman was safely hoisted out of the river, bringing the operation to a successful conclusion," Van Wyk said. Van Wyk offered the following tips to utilise during heavy rains and flooding: Be alert and keep an eye on the rising water levels.

If flood levels rise, seek higher ground and evacuate as soon as possible. Never stroll, swim, play, or drive across floodwaters, as they may contain powerful currents or hidden hazards. Avoid camping near streams or low-lying places that are prone to floods. Conduct some research if you are not sure about the area you are in.

Monitor weather forecasts and stay away from streams if thunderstorms are expected or have already happened nearby. When thunderstorms are approaching, be prepared for quickly shifting circumstances. Remember that even shallow water (as low as 15 cm) moving quickly can knock you off your feet.