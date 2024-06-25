‘Jealous’ cop guns down his girlfriend and her cousin, then turns the gun on himself

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has urged police to prioritise their mental health, following a shooting incident that left three people dead. It is alleged that an on-duty police officer shot and killed his girlfriend and her cousin before turning the gun on himself.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two shooting incidents took place in Wesley location in Bell and in Port Alfred. “It is alleged that on Sunday at around 8pm, while on duty, a 34-year-old constable from SAPS Bell entered a local tavern in Wesley location in Bell and aggressively demanded that his girlfriend accompany him outside. “Her cousin followed her outside. Shots were fired, fatally wounding the girlfriend and her cousin.”

The girlfriend has been identified as 23-year-old Siviwe Ncanywa, and her cousin, Siyabonga Malimani, 35. Naidu said it is further alleged the police officer then drove off. “It is alleged that this tragedy was motivated by jealousy.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, the the police official shot himself on the Mooifontein gravel road in Port Alfred. “Police are investigating two cases of murder and an inquest.” Mene sent her condolences to the families and friends of the victims during this painful time.