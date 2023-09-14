Jealous, drunk boyfriend arrested for allegedly destroying his girlfriend’s household property

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) after he allegedly went on a rampage and destroyed his girlfriend’s property including windows and a cupboard, in the Daveyton area. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the man was drunk when he unleashed the violence, and he has been charged for malicious damage to property.

“On Tuesday, September 12, at 2.30pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers, arrested a 53-year-old male suspect for malicious damage to property, at the Daveyton area,” Thepa said. “Whilst EMPD officers were busy with their normal duties, they came across information about a tipsy and jealous boyfriend who went to his 47-year-old girlfriend’s place after hearing that she might be cheating. The angry suspect smashed few house windows and the built-in cupboard.” Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 53-year-old after he allegedly went on rampage and destroyed property at his girlfriend's place. Photo: EMPD The girlfriend rushed to the police station and opened a case of malicious damage to property against the 53-year-old man.

“Law enforcers jumped into action and the fugitive was traced and located in a hide out, on Wabane street. The handcuffed suspect was detained at the Daveyton police station and will soon appear before the relevant magistrate’s court,” said Thepa. Earlier this year, police in Laudium, Tshwane, arrested a 24-year-old man for malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder. At the time, spokesperson for the police in Laudium, Sergeant Simon Chokoe said the arrested man allegedly followed his girlfriend, and bumped her vehicle before he sped off from the scene.