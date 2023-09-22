Jealous Gauteng man arrested for assaulting, biting his girlfriend after she received a phone call

Ekurhuleni police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend who received a call while she was visiting his place. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the woman received a call from her friend, while she was at her boyfriend’s residence.

“On Wednesday, September 20, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 32-year-old male suspect, for common assault under the Domestic Violence Act in the Daveyton area,” said Thepa. “The complainant, a 32-year-old female, alleges that on Sunday, September 17, she was called by her boyfriend [the suspect] to come over to his residence for a visit. During the visit, the complainant received a phone call from her friend, which enraged the suspect.” A 32-year-old woman has opened a case after she was assaulted and bitten on her shoulder by her boyfriend after she received a call on her mobile phone. File Picture: SAPS A verbal disagreement began when the boyfriend questioned the woman about who she was talking to on the phone.

“Unsatisfied with the complainant's response, the suspect proceeded to physically assault the woman, biting her on the shoulder,” said Thepa. After a police report was made, the EMPD officers located the boyfriend on Bara Street in Daveyton, and he was arrested. The 32-year-old man was detained at the Daveyton police station.

“The suspect will soon appear before the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of assault under the Domestic Violence Act,” said Thepa. Last week, a 53-year-old man was arrested by the EMPD after he allegedly went on a rampage and destroyed his girlfriend’s property including windows and a cupboard, in the Daveyton area. At the time, Thepa said the man was drunk when he unleashed the violence, and he was charged for malicious damage to property.