Jealous rage! Man in court after allegedly murdering his wife, his daughter and his wife’s boyfriend

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has sent “a stern warning” to community members, particularly men, to avoid resorting to violence in domestic disputes. Hadebe’s warning came after a 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and a man alleged to be his wife’s boyfriend.

The incident happened at the arrested man’s home in Bothashoek, Dithabaneng village under the Tubatse policing area outside Burgersfort, on Monday. “Police were called to the scene by community members at about 11pm. Upon arrival, they discovered three lifeless bodies of two females and a male, with gunshot wounds,” said Hadebe. The suspect was later traced and arrested.

“The deceased were identified as Themina Clara Morema, aged 42, her daughter Nomasonto Morema, aged 24, and the man's identity is still unknown,” she said. “The incident is horrific and shocking. We urge community members to seek help when they encounter domestic challenges and desist from resorting to extreme violence." Police said the motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

A case with three counts of murder has been opened. The arrested man was scheduled to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Last month, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering another man who was dating his girlfriend.

At the time, Muzi Shakwane was remanded in custody after appearing before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court. He also allegedly assaulted his girlfriend severely. Shakwane was charged with murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly caught his girlfriend in the company of the now deceased man. It is alleged the woman was dating the deceased, as well as the suspect.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the suspect handed himself over to police. “According to the information, the accused (Shakwane) reportedly caught his girlfriend in the house with a man who is alleged to have been in a relationship with the same woman as well. “An argument is said to have ensued between the three, where Muzi allegedly assaulted both his girlfriend as well as the other man with a brick, and also hacked both of them,” said Mohlala.

He said the woman sustained some injuries as a result of the attack, and she was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Mohlala said the man succumbed to his injuries and was certified dead at the scene. “He has since been identified as Bongani Shabalala from Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge,” said Mohlala.