Jealous rage! Man murdered in alleged love triangle, girlfriend severely beaten

Pretoria - A 38-year-old suspect who allegedly murdered another man who was dating his girlfriend, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court. The suspect is also alleged to have severely assaulted his girlfriend.

The suspect, Muzi Shakwane, has been charged with murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after he allegedly caught his girlfriend in the company of the deceased. It is alleged the woman was dating the deceased, as well as the suspect. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspect handed himself over to police on Saturday night and appeared in court on Monday. The incident is said to have taken place around 8pm on Friday night. “According to the information, the accused (Shakwane) reportedly caught his girlfriend in the house with a man who is alleged to have been in a relationship with the same woman as well.

“An argument is said to have ensued between the three where Muzi allegedly assaulted both his girlfriend as well as the other man with a brick and also hacked both of them with a garden hoe,” said Mohlala. He said the woman sustained some injuries as a result of the attack and she was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Mohlala said the man succumbed to his injuries and was certified dead at the scene.

“He has since been identified as Bongani Shabalala from Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge,” said Mohlala. Muzi Shakwane has been arrested for the murder of a man who was also involved in a relationship with his girlfriend. Photo: SAPS A case of murder, with an additional charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened in Bushbuckridge and the police started hunting for the assailant. “Though he could not be found on the day of the incident, he reportedly handed himself to the police in the presence of his lawyer the following day, Saturday night, August 20,” said Mohlala.

During his court appearance on Monday, Shakwane was remanded in custody and the case was postponed until August 29 for a formal bail application. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the brutal incident and urged members of the public to resolve domestic issues in a civil manner rather than resorting to violence. “No matter how much one can feel offended, violence is not the way to go and two wrongs do not make a right. People should seek help from social services whenever they come across challenges in their relationships,” said Manamela.

