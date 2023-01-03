JMPD arrests three after videos of brazen Hillbrow robberies go viral

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested three alleged robbers, who were seen in videos circulating on social media, targeting and robbing people on the streets on Joburg in broad daylight. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the robbery incidents were taking place in Hillbrow.

“The JMPD commends the IIOC Undercover Reaction Unit which responded to a complaint, following videos circulating on social media of criminals strangling and robbing unsuspecting victims along Twist Street and Peterson Street in Hillbrow,” said Fihla. “On New Year’s Day, the team proceeded to the given location for observation. While observing, four males attacked an unsuspecting male victim. Three alleged robbers have been arrested in Hillbrow after videos showing a string of brazen robberies were circulated on social media. Picture: JMPD “One suspect was strangling the victim while the rest were searching him. The officers quickly moved in and swiftly managed to apprehend three suspects,” said Fihla.

For as long as we choose to blame it on nationalities, scenes like these will continue.

Criminal gangs are formed across nationality, while we view criminals as "Zulus", Zimbabweans, etc.

Sisazonya! Lives of both migrants and South Africans continue being lost meanwhile. pic.twitter.com/MxghVHcfnS — Mxolisi Ncube (@NcubeMxolisi) December 24, 2022 The trio, who are part of a group wanted by police for terrorising the Hillbrow community, were allegedly using Vannin Court building as a hideout. Three alleged robbers have been arrested in Hillbrow after videos showing a string of brazen robberies were circulated on social media. Picture: JMPD They were arrested and charged with common robbery, and detained at Hillbrow SAPS. Three alleged robbers have been arrested in Hillbrow after videos showing a string of brazen robberies were circulated on social media. Picture: JMPD Last month, two JMPD officers were arrested by the metropolitan police’s internal affairs unit for extortion, kidnapping and corruption.

“On Friday, December 16, the JMPD internal affairs unit received a complaint from a member of the SAPS claiming that JMPD officers had kidnapped and were driving around with her friend in Mayfair, demanding money for his release after he was arrested for allegedly having a fake foreign driving licence,” Fihla said at the time. Members from the JMPD internal affairs unit attended to the complaint. “They traced the JMPD patrol vehicle and found that the two male officers, who are attached to the special patrol unit, had already released the member of the public in Mayfair after extorting R4 000 from him,” said Fihla.

A preliminary investigation was undertaken to verify the allegations. “On interviewing the two officers, it was established that there was misconduct committed by the duo. Members of the internal affairs unit searched the officers and their vehicle, and an amount of R14 000 was retrieved, including over 300 foreign driving licences and two South African licences. This substantiated the officers’ modus operandi,” said Fihla. The complainant was called to the JMPD internal affairs office, and positively identified the two officers as the ones who took money from him.