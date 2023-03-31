JMPD nabs City Power employee and contractor who were allegedly trying to steal transformer in Hillbrow

Cape Town – The JMPD undercover reaction unit has arrested five suspects, among them an alleged female thief, who stole a transformer in Hillbrow.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers received a tip off about suspects who were allegedly stealing a transformer at a building on Kapteijn and Twist streets in Hillbrow.
“The officers proceeded to the given location and found the alleged suspects disconnecting the transformer.
“The suspects were questioned about their dubious conduct. Whilst interviewing the suspects, it was discovered that one of them was a City Power official and another suspect was a City Power subcontractor,” Fihla said.
Fihla said that a City Power official hired the other suspects to allegedly assist him to take the transformer, and promised to pay them after the completion of the job.
“The suspects were arrested and detained at Hillbrow SAPS, and they will appear in court soon.
“Three vehicles used in the commission of the crime, a white Nissan NP200 and two Nissan trucks, one with a City Power logo displayed on it, were seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound,” Fihla added.
IOL