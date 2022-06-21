JMPD officers praised for netting 10 suspects wanted for serious crimes

Johannesburg – Public safety MMC David Tembe has applauded Joburg metro police officers for arresting 10 serious crime suspects in a week, as part of Operation Buya Mthetho. The arrests were affected in and around the City of Joburg for crimes that included Telkom cable theft, possession and dealing in illegal fire arms, possession and dealing in nyaope and illegally transporting undocumented foreign nationals from Mozambique to South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

City of Joburg’s public safety ambassador, Wayne Minnaar, said five men were arrested over the weekend for Telkom cable theft in Langerman Drive and Orion Street in Kensington. A man was arrested at the weekend for possession and dealing nyaope in Church and Albertina Sisulu streets in Mayfair. Two males was arrested for armed robbery and possession of two illegal firearms in Lilian Ngoyi and Joubert streets.

A man and a woman were arrested by JMPD officers who stopped an overloaded taxi with Mozambican number plates on June 15 in Noord Street. It was discovered that the 20 passengers were undocumented foreign nationals who each allegedly paid R3 500 to the woman and R1 000 to the driver for them to be transported illegally from Mozambique to South Africa, Minnaar said. The MMC encouraged the officers to keep up the good work, and thanked them for their commitment in the line of duty.

Story continues below Advertisement