Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

JMPD officers praised for netting 10 suspects wanted for serious crimes

In a combined operation, the SAPS and Joburg metro police officers seized tons of counterfeit goods and arrested foreign nationals selling the goods in two stores on the corner Delvers and Bree streets, as well as near the Noord Street taxi rank. Counterfeit sneakers, jeans, belts and school bags were among the goods seized, as well as machines used to print brands like Nike and Adidas, among others. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

In a combined operation, the SAPS and Joburg metro police officers seized tons of counterfeit goods and arrested foreign nationals selling the goods in two stores on the corner Delvers and Bree streets, as well as near the Noord Street taxi rank. Counterfeit sneakers, jeans, belts and school bags were among the goods seized, as well as machines used to print brands like Nike and Adidas, among others. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg – Public safety MMC David Tembe has applauded Joburg metro police officers for arresting 10 serious crime suspects in a week, as part of Operation Buya Mthetho.

The arrests were affected in and around the City of Joburg for crimes that included Telkom cable theft, possession and dealing in illegal fire arms, possession and dealing in nyaope and illegally transporting undocumented foreign nationals from Mozambique to South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

City of Joburg’s public safety ambassador, Wayne Minnaar, said five men were arrested over the weekend for Telkom cable theft in Langerman Drive and Orion Street in Kensington.

A man was arrested at the weekend for possession and dealing nyaope in Church and Albertina Sisulu streets in Mayfair.

Two males was arrested for armed robbery and possession of two illegal firearms in Lilian Ngoyi and Joubert streets.

More on this

A man and a woman were arrested by JMPD officers who stopped an overloaded taxi with Mozambican number plates on June 15 in Noord Street.

It was discovered that the 20 passengers were undocumented foreign nationals who each allegedly paid R3 500 to the woman and R1 000 to the driver for them to be transported illegally from Mozambique to South Africa, Minnaar said.

The MMC encouraged the officers to keep up the good work, and thanked them for their commitment in the line of duty.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeCity of JoburgSAPSCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta