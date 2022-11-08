JMPD reacts to circulating video of its officer receiving R1 800 in cash from motorist

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said it has noted a video circulating on social media of a JMPD officer receiving about R1 800 from an unknown individual. From the video footage, the officer in JMPD uniform is seen receiving money while sitting in a parked car. The unidentified motorist narrating in the video, while driving to the police officer and handing over the money, mentions repeatedly he was going to hand over R1 800 to the police officer.

“I am going to enter his car now, and he is going to take the money,” the man says. As soon as he enters the police officer’s white vehicle, the officer asks him: “Why did you take so long?” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said it was not known under which circumstances the policeman received the money.

“Currently, the JMPD has not received a formal complaint regarding this matter, and under its Internal Affairs Unit an official investigation has been initiated,” said Fihla. “The JMPD is requesting the individual who recorded this video to come forward, so Internal Affairs can get a better context of the incident and that further action may be taken.” Last month, a man believed to be a member of the Gauteng Traffic Police was arrested by the JMPD for allegedly hijacking an off-duty SAPS member.

At the time, Fihla said that after being arrested, the assailant was found with a firearm belonging to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, and it was not reported stolen. “Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 and Undercover Reaction Unit arrest a 29-year-old male suspect in possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo in Dobsonville, Soweto,” Fihla said. “On Monday morning, 31 October, 2022, officers received information from Crime Intelligence of an off-duty SAPS member who was hijacked in Randfontein. The information also indicated that the suspects were on their way to sell the vehicle in Meadowlands.

“The information was operationalised and the team was strategically placed at Impala Road in Dobsonville Gardens to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” he said. While waiting, officers spotted the hijacked vehicle, with one occupant inside. The operational team followed the hijacked vehicle and attempted to stop it by their using blue lights and sirens.