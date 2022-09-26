JMPD recovers hijacked Jeep as robbers speed towards Diepkloof

Pretoria - A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 Unit in possession of a hijacked motor vehicle in Diepkloof, Soweto. Spokesperson for the JMPD, Xolani Fihla said on Sunday evening, patrolling officers received a lookout note for a silver Jeep SUV that had been hijacked in the Jeppe area.

“The tracking signal of the vehicle indicated that it was travelling along Soweto Highway towards Diepkloof. Officers stopped on Soweto Highway near Immink Drive waiting for the vehicle,” Fihla narrated. Officers later spotted the vehicle, with two men travelling in it, and the JMPD members activated their blue lights and sirens to stop the vehicle. “The vehicle drove off and a chase ensued as the suspects turned right into Immink Drive and right into Maputo Street. The suspects stopped and abandoned the vehicle on foot in an attempt to flee. Officers gave chase and managed to apprehend one male suspect,” said Fihla.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at Diepkloof SAPS. The hijacked vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound for verification.” Fihla said the 37-year-old suspect was due to appear in court this week. Earlier, the JMPD said it had arrested two men, including a police officer, for an assortment of crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle and car breaking implements, fraud and resisting arrest.

