JMPD takes on speedsters, with Lexus driver nabbed for clocking 139km/h in 80km/h zone

Four speeding motorists were recently arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) in Lanseria in an operation focused on road safety. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said reckless behaviour by motorists across the city has remained a major concern.

“A total of four motorists were arrested by JMPD’s high-speed unit on Saturday for exceeding the speed limit at Pelindaba Road in Lanseria, north of Johannesburg,” he said. “The highest speed recorded was from a male motorist driving a black Lexus which was travelling at 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. All the arrested motorists were detained at Diepsloot (SA Police Service) SAPS.” JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD Fihla warned motorists across Joburg that speeding would not be tolerated.

“Excessive speed poses a grave risk to both the drivers and innocent road users, and our officers are committed to cracking down on such dangerous behaviour,” he said. “We urge all motorists to adhere to speed limits and prioritise safety on the roads.” Four motorists were arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) for driving at excessive speed on Pelindaba Road in Lanseria. File Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers Last year, the Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit arrested a 36-year-old driver after she clocked 220km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h along the N4 East freeway.

At the time, spokesperson Sello Maremane said the woman was driving a red Volkswagen Golf 7 when she was identified by the high-speed unit which conducts operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways. The woman was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station, on charges of reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of driving in excess of the prescribed speed limit of 120km per hour. “The Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit has been successful in clamping down on speedsters, due to the use of the latest technological devices, such as the moving violation recorders (MVR), during their operations,” said Maremane.