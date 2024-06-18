JMPD urges drivers to avoid drunk driving after arresting 192 people

By Simon Majadibodu
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is urging motorists to avoid drinking and driving, after the arrest of 192 drivers across the city.
JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said the motorists were arrested while the officers were conducting their ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of drunk driving.
“From the period of June 10 to June 16, a total of 192 motorists were arrested by JMPD officers for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Fihla said.
He said that these arrests clearly demonstrate the metro police department's zero-tolerance approach towards drunk driving.
“Drunk driving is not only illegal, but also extremely dangerous. It impairs the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle safely, posing a significant risk to themselves, their passengers, and other road users.”
Fihla mentioned that the consequences of drunk driving can be severe and far-reaching, and often result in tragic loss of life and irreversible damage.
“We urge all motorists to consider these grave consequences and make responsible decisions. If you drink, do not drive. Arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, or hire a taxi. Your actions can save lives.”
“The JMPD will continue to intensify our operations to ensure the safety of our roads. We commend our officers for their dedication and hard work in enforcing the law, and we thank the public for their cooperation,” Fihla said.
IOL