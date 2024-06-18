JMPD urges drivers to avoid drunk driving after arresting 192 people

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is urging motorists to avoid drinking and driving, after the arrest of 192 drivers across the city.

JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said the motorists were arrested while the officers were conducting their ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of drunk driving.

“From the period of June 10 to June 16, a total of 192 motorists were arrested by JMPD officers for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Fihla said.

He said that these arrests clearly demonstrate the metro police department's zero-tolerance approach towards drunk driving.