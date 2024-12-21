JMPD's speeding crackdown: Joburg motorists face arrests in 80km/h zones

140km/h might not seem like an extreme speed, but it can certainly be deadly and in a zone with a lower speed limit, it is more than sufficiently fast to get you arrested. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) this week arrested over 14 motorists for speeding, with the highest speed recorded being 144km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The JMPD’s High-Speed unit conducted operations at the corner of Allandale and Kynoch roads in Midrand and at the N17 and Soweto Motorway in Pennyville. The suspects were detained at the Rabie Ridge and Orlando police stations. According to Section 35 of the National Road Traffic Act, a motorist can be arrested for exceeding the speed limit by just 30km/h in an urban area or on a public road outside an urban area, or by 40km/h on a freeway.

This means you could be arrested for driving 90km/h in a 60km/h zone, or at 110km/h where the limit is 80km/h. Other road infringements are also being monitored by police over the festive season. On Saturday JMPD officers set up a law enforcement operation in central Johannesburg, focusing on drunk driving, distracted driving, and unroadworthy vehicles.