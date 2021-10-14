Joburg CBD cops arrest dealer over possession of nyaope worth R52 000

PRETORIA: Johannesburg central police have arrested a 24-year-old man for dealing in drugs after he was allegedly in possession of nyaope. SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 24-year-old was arrested at the corner of Jeppe and Von Wielligh streets on Wednesday night.

“Police were busy with their foot patrols of stop and search when they saw a suspicious male changing direction when he saw police. They stopped and searched him. They recovered plastics with drugs suspected to be nyaope with an estimated street price of R52 000,” said Mbele. “(An) investigation is under way and suspect will appear, on the 15th of October, in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.” Johannesburg Central police station commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal commended his charges for the arrest and removal of drugs from the city’s streets.

“He urged the members to intensify stop and searches to ensure that the community feels safe when walking or shopping in the Johannesburg CBD,” said Mbele. Last month, the SAPS in Gauteng arrested five people who were allegedly caught with drugs with an estimate street value of R200 00, as well as a crocodile on the premises, in the Roodepoort area. The police called in the SPCA to remove the crocodile. Police said the suspects were arrested after they received a tip-off and they acted, saying cracking down on drug dealing was a priority for the police service.