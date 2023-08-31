Joburg CBD Fire: City says 140 foreign nationals were arrested in 2019 for collecting money at hijacked Johannesburg building

The hijacked Marshalltown building in which more than 70 people perished in a blaze on Thursday morning, was previously raided by police. Speaking at a media briefing just hours after the deadly fire, City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink said 140 foreign nationals were arrested during a raid at the building in 2019. According to city officials, an individual was arrested at the time. The man was accused of taking rent from the people living at the building however, Brink said the matter was closed in 2022.

“We need to verify the information. What we received early on Thursday morning was that there was no proper evidence against the accused. The preliminary report has been handed over to police," Brink said. He explained that the building belonged to the City of Joburg and had been rented to the Department of Social Development, where it was used as a shelter for survivors of gender-based violence. The lease expired, and the building was hijacked. Following the raid and subsequent arrest of an individual, the City conceded that it had not gone back to the building because was a hostile environment.

At least 74 people; 40 men, 24 women, and 10 unidentified people (their bodies were burnt beyond recognition) died in the fire that started at the five-storey building in the early hours of Thursday morning. Speaking to IOL, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said inquest dockets will be opened. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the burnt building site just before 6pm.