Joburg DA calls for swift arrest in assassin-style shooting of ANC Chief Whip Sithembiso Zungu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has called for the swift arrests following the “assassin-style” shooting of the Chief Whip Sithembiso Zungu, who was wounded when gunmen stormed a charity event at Zakariyya Park. Two others, including Rand Water executive Teboho Joala, were shot dead in the shocking shooting incident which took place on Monday morning.

The DA’s Joburg spokesperson on public safety, Michael Sun said he was shocked and appalled by the incident, which took place in front of scores of young learners who were set to receive uniforms and school shoes during a donation drive sponsored by Rand Water and the City of Joburg. The learners and teachers, none of whom were injured, were from Lehae Primary School, Olifantsvlei Primary School, Moses Marne Missions Technical School, and Elethu Themba Public School. “Regrettably, two victims lost their lives, and Joburg City Council Chief Whip Councillor Zungu sustained injuries.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the deceased, and we wish Councillor Zungu a swift and full recovery. “While details of the incident are still unknown, the horrifying manner in which the shooting took place is cause for alarm. The fact that such a heinous crime could occur with young children in the firing line underscores the alarming rate of crime and violence within our communities,” said Sun. He said the DA in Johannesburg vehemently condemns this crime and has urged the South African Police Service to swiftly apprehend the suspects.

“Community safety remains a top priority for the DA, and we will conduct our own inquiries with the involved community members, bringing any useful information to the police to assist in their investigation,” he said. Zungu, who is an African National Congress councillor, is understood to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told IOL News on Tuesday that police were still investigating and no arrests had been made.