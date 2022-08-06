Joburg man behind bars for presenting fraudulent sick note to employer

Pretoria – The Health Professions Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) says a man was arrested for submitting a fraudulent medical certificate to his employer. “The HPCSA Inspectorate Office conducted a joint operation with the Ekurhuleni East crime intelligence unit and the Germiston Flying Squad where the man was arrested for submitting a fraudulent medical certificate to his employer,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane.

“During the operation, the man was found having purchased a fraudulent medical certificate under the name of Dr IK Mukhere. During investigation, the man indicated his willingness to accompany the operation team to Tembisa to point out the individual from whom he purchased the medical certificate,” he said. However, Tsatsawane said upon arrival in Tembisa, the man failed to cooperate further. “He was arrested and taken into custody at the Primrose South African Police Service (SAPS) whereby he was charged with fraud. The matter is still under investigation as to the individual who issued the fraudulent documents to the suspect, who conducted himself fraudulently and contravening the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974.

“The HPCSA believes that working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, other regulatory bodies, the media and the general public, is a collective responsibility to ensure that illegal practitioners are exposed, and most importantly, reported, so that they may be prosecuted,” said Tsatsawane. The Health Professions Council of South Africa is a statutory body established under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, and it is mandated to regulate the health professions in the country in aspects pertaining to education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour, ensuring Continuing Professional Development (CPD), and fostering compliance with healthcare standards. In order to safeguard the public and guiding the health professions in South Africa, registration in terms of the Health Professions Act is a prerequisite for practising any of the health professions registrable with the HPCSA.

