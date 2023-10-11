Joburg metro police fines driver, orders heavy load to be separated into two vehicles

Members of the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) intercepted an “exceedingly” loaded bakkie, and instructed that the goods be separated into two vehicles. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said while on patrol, along Observatory Avenue in Observatory, the JMPD’s transportation unit officers stopped the bakkie “which had an exceedingly loaded trailer” near Fourie Street.

“The driver of the vehicle indicated that they were travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe,” said Fihla. “The driver was issued an R1,000 fine for the overloaded vehicle, and he was instructed to offload half of the load into another vehicle before proceeding with their journey.” The Joburg Metro Police Department fined the driver of an overloaded bakkie, and ordered him to transfer some of the goods into a second vehicle. Photo: JMPD In August, four men were arrested in the Bedfordview area after members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) found stripped motorbikes in bases of beds which were en route to neighbouring Mozambique.

The EMPD’s northern task team officers detained the four men, between the ages of 35 and 37, for possession of suspect stolen goods. At the time, spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the four men travelling in the vehicle transporting the stolen motorbikes were cooperative when their car was searched. Police found motorbikes and several parts concealed in bases of beds and a bathtub loaded on a vehicle ferrying goods to neighbouring Mozambique. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department “During the crime prevention operation, EMPD officers received a lookout that, there was an active installed tracking device moving from Gilloolys interchange towards the N12 freeway in Bedfordview area,” Thepa said at the time.