Joburg motorist arrested as SA registered Audi A4 found fitted with Zim number plates

Pretoria - A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) undercover reaction unit officers in Ormonde for allegedly committing fraud. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the man was driving an Audi A4 sedan fitted with Zimbabwean yellow registration plates, but it turned out after a probe that the vehicle is registered in South Africa.

“On Tuesday, November 1, while on patrol in the Crown Mines area, officers spotted a suspicious blue Audi A4 with Zimbabwean registration plates. Officers stopped the vehicle at Crownwood Road and Northern Parkway in Ormonde, where they conducted an enquiry into the vehicle,” said Fihla. “It was discovered that the vehicle was not stolen or hijacked, but it was initially registered with a Limpopo registration. Officers proceeded to the JMPD Wemmer Complex depot to conduct a further enquiry which confirmed the information earlier received,” he said. Police have arrested a man on charges of fraud after he was found driving a vehicle registered in Limpopo, now fitted with Zimbabwean number plates. Picture: Supplied/JMPD Fihla said the man was arrested on charges of fraud and he was detained at Booysens SAPS.

“The vehicle was seized and booked at the JMPD pound for a numberplate investigation,” said Fihla. In August, Enock Kalubangwe, 53, appeared before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. At the time, Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Kalubangwe, a foreign national, was arrested on September 16, during a multi-disciplinary intelligence driven operation.

“The information of the criminals who are allegedly smuggling stolen vehicles to neighbouring countries led the team to agricultural premises in Bapsfontein where a man driving a Ford Ranger bakkie was detected,” Nxumalo said. The man attempted to evade arrest, when he spotted the police but he was intercepted. An investigation was conducted which led to the recovery of two trucks.

