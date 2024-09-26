Joburg parents sentenced for viciously abusing their children and murdering daughter

Two people from Alberton North in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, have been sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court for heinous crimes committed against their children. The 30-year-old mother and 41-year-old father were convicted of child abuse, rape, and murder in connection with the circumstances surrounding the death of their two-year-old girl, and abuse of their six-year-old son.

The court heard the couple’s disturbing history of abuse that started in 2018 when the Department of Social Development (DSD) removed the two minors from their parents’ custody due to allegations of negligence, drug abuse, and child abuse. Unfortunately, the parents regained custody in December 2020 following a Children's Court order. The two-year-old daughter died on May 11, 2021, due to injuries sustained from abuse.

The case was initially filed as an inquest docket but an investigation led by Sergeant Steven Vukeya uncovered the horrific pattern of abuse that took place between 2018 and 2021. The horrific details revealed shocked the courtroom. The court heard the torment the children had to endure which included pouring boiling water over their six-year-old son in July 2018, repeatedly hitting the children with various objects, rubbing faeces onto their bodies and forcing them to consume their vomit. The father also raped the two-year-old girl in the presence of the mother. This abusive behaviour persisted unchecked.

During the trial, the probation officer’s report brought to light the father’s history of substance abuse including multiple rehabilitative attempts during the years. During sentencing proceedings, the mother took the stand to testify and expressed remorse for her actions, apologised to the family and further asked the court to consider her regret. However, she denied ever strangling her daughter. The father refused to testify. The defence counsel pleaded for the court’s leniency, claiming the couple’s alleged remorse and that the mother, a ‘relatively young parent’ had tow other children who depended on her.

Senior State Prosecutor, Advocate Riana Williams argued that the rights of the couple must be balanced with the public interest which is represented by the State. She stressed the severity of domestic violence and child abuse in society and advocated for appropriate punitive measures. Advocate Williams further emphasised that violating children’s innocence is a crime that merits severe penalties, particularly considering its pervasiveness.

During sentencing, the judge noted that the couple acted in common purpose, committing their crimes in one another's presence, and wilfully ignoring the duty to report the incidents. The court highlighted their lack of remorse and acknowledged society's expectation to be protected from individuals like the couple. The judge reaffirmed the judicial system's role in ensuring both the prevention and deterrence of such heinous activities. The mother was sentenced to two life terms plus an additional 15 years in prison, while the father received life imprisonment plus 30 years. The court ordered that these additional sentences run concurrently with the life sentences.