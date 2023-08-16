Joburg robbery suspects bust with stolen goods after driving against the traffic to evade metro cops

Seven men have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for possession of stolen property and bribery. On Tuesday, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said JMPD officers stopped a vehicle occupied by four men, between the ages of 26 and 40, that was driving dangerously - facing oncoming traffic at Allan Road in Olifantsfontein.

“The officers searched the vehicle and discovered that the occupants were in possession of suspected stolen goods, including a handbag, a wallet, bank cards, a driving licence, and cellphones that they couldn't account for. “The males, who are Zimbabwean nationals, were questioned and they admitted that they rob patrons at various places of entertainment of their personal belongings. They further alluded that they sell the stolen goods to a shop owner in Hillbrow,” he said. Four robbers tried to escape from the scene by driving towards oncoming vehicles, and they were intercepted and arrested by members of the Joburg Metro Police Department. The pictured items were confiscated by cops. Picture: JMPD Fihla said the alleged robbers offered to bribe the JMPD officers.

“The suspects attempted to offer the officers a bribe and led them to a shop at the corners of Klein and Pretorius Street in Hillbrow where they found their buyer who was in possession of cellphones without any receipts. “The shop owner recognised the suspects, and he admitted that they have been doing business together. He was arrested and detained at Hillbrow SAPS,” Fihla said. Police officers seized all the suspected stolen property from the Hillbrow shop and booked them in at the police station.