Joburg woman shares shocking details that led to brutal Sandton bakkie attack

A Joburg woman caught in a tragic love triangle, has broken her silence following the brutal murder of Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba in Rivonia, Sandton. Mahamba was allegedly run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger bakkie, driven by the woman’s long-term partner — a Ugandan man with whom she shares two children.

The harrowing incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage and calls for justice.The woman, only named as Ntombi, has spoken out about the incident during a Facebook Live conversation with Joburg-based activist and lawyer Moreboys Munetsi. Ntombi confirmed she had been in a relationship with Mahamba earlier this year, despite still living with her children’s father, the alleged driver in the Ford Ranger who is accused of running over and killing Mahamba. “I agree that I once dated Emmanuel in January, and we broke up in February,” she said.

“We broke up because some Ugandans recorded a video of me when I was with Emmanuel. My baby daddy is a Ugandan. So I broke up with Emmanuel for my safety, for my kids, and also for the sake of Emmanuel.” Ntombi said on the day of the incident, Mahamba had arrived at her workplace — a motorbike parts shop — with a group of Ugandan men he had been living with. Her partner was already at the premises. “Later on, I heard some noise, people fighting. When I went outside, I asked Emmanuel what he was doing, but he didn’t even respond to me. He was holding a stone, and he threw it away. He picked it again and hit the vehicle’s windscreen. That’s when my baby daddy got angry, went to Emmanuel and beat him,” she recalled.

@iolnews 🚨 SHOCKING: A brutal hit-and-run in Rivonia has left South Africans demanding answers! A shop owner allegedly ran over a man multiple times after an altercation—yet 10 days later, no arrest has been made. Police say they’re following leads, but with the suspect’s number plate clearly visible in circulating footage, frustration is mounting. What’s really going on? Why is justice taking so long? Drop your thoughts below! ⬇️ #JusticeForRivonia #BreakingNews #MzansiCrime #FordRangerHitAndRun #SandtonPolice #SouthAfricaNews #IOLnews #CrimeInSA #CrimeInGP ♬ original sound - IOL NEWS Footage of the incident shows Ntombi screaming and frantically trying to stop the Ford Ranger driver as Mahamba was run over.Ntombi explained that her relationship with Mahamba began when he frequently visited the shop where she works. Although she was still in a relationship with her Ugandan partner, things were rocky at the time.“I had to date Emmanuel,” she told Munetsi during the live broadcast.

The same Ugandan men who came with Mahamba to her workplace had previously taken a video of her and the deceased holding hands and sent it to her partner, escalating tensions in the relationship.“He was very angry when he saw the video,” she said. “I decided to end things with Emmanuel.” The tragedy has sent shockwaves through communities in South Africa and Zimbabwe, with many social media users questioning why the alleged killer has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, Munetsi has been assisting Mahamba’s family with legal support and funeral arrangements. Gauteng police confirmed they are still searching for the suspect involved in Mahamba’s death, which remains under investigation. However, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the information at the hands of the police showed that “the victim had an argument with the shop owner and hit the shop owner's vehicle with a brick, breaking the windscreen”.