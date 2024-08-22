Joburg’s M1 highway at a standstill amid Samwu strike

A South African Municipal Workers Union’s (Samwu) strike in Johannesburg has brought traffic on the M1 highway near Braamfontein to a complete standstill. Thousands of City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with Samwu are demanding higher wages. They barricaded parts of the M1 and the M2 with stones and tyres on Thursday afternoon.

The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists to avoid the area surrounding Braamfontein, including the M1 and M2 highways. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said City of Joburg employees linked to the trade union Samwu were in talks with the city’s leadership over wage disputes. “It has been indicated that if their demands are not meet, they may block off routes in the Johannesburg Inner City, including streets in Braamfontein, the M1, and M2 highways,” he warned.

Videos shared on social media show vehicles at a standstill as workers flood the streets and demonstrate. In a video shared on X, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abrambjee, the M1 highway near Braamfontein can be seen with vehicles completely at a standstill. “M1 Braamfontein, JHB. Protest. Freeway blockaded,” he captioned his post.

The other video shows protesting workers in red union shirts chanting and barricading the road. In another video, dense smoke billows from the left side of the road, while on the right, a truck is seen blocked by protesting workers. Fihla said that law enforcement agencies are on-site to manage potential road closures and to ensure the safety and security of residents.

“We urge motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the mentioned routes and to seek alternative routes if faced with closures,’’ he said. Traffic is being diverted at: - Empire Road on the M1 South

- Booysens Road on the M1 North - Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West - Motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road.

The Joburg Roads Agency also issued a statement where it strongly recommend that motorists avoid the Johannesburg CBD and use alternative routes such as the N1, N3, or N12 freeways to bypass the affected areas. • Motorists leaving the CBD travelling east, should make use of Albertina Sisulu or exit at Eloff Street to travel east along the M2 towards Germiston. M2 westbound from Joe Slovol Heidelberg interchange is congested and should be avoided. Rather make use of Albertina Sisulu, Smit Street or Main Reef Road to travel to Roodepoort. • The entire M1 between Crown Interchange and Jan Smuts Drive should be avoided. Motorists leaving the CBD travelling north should avoid Nelson Mandela Bridge, Bertha Street and Jan Smuts Avenue. Rather make use of Joe Slovo Drive (access via Charlton Terrace or Marshall Street) to enter the M1 at Killarney.

• Motorists travelling north on the M1 past Gold Reef City, should take the Booysens Road exit. Last week IOL News reported that Samwu will engage in the third and final round of salary and wage negotiations for municipal workers from August 12 to 16, with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the South African local government bargaining council (SALGBC). This round follows two previous sessions where Samwu received offers from Salga deemed inadequate and dismissive of the financial pressures faced by municipal workers.

Dumisane Magagula, Samwu’s secretary-general, said Samwu has consistently pushed for a wage increase that accurately reflects the dedication and sacrifices of municipal workers, who provide essential services amid challenging conditions. Despite these efforts, Magagula said, “The current offer from Salga falls far short of addressing the financial pressures our members face due to the rising cost of living.” A key issue in the negotiations is the proposed sectoral minimum wage of R9,890, which Samwu finds inadequate.

The union has also demanded the inclusion of serviced stands in the agreement to enable workers to build their homes and contribute to local economic development. Salga’s refusal to consider this demand is seen as unacceptable. Further complicating the situation, Magagula said the municipal workers’ union has expressed concern over the National Treasury’s recent advisory, recommending municipalities budget for wage increases between 3% and 6%. Magagula said Samwu calls on all municipalities to reject this advisory and respect the autonomy of collective bargaining.