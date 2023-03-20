Joint Operation: Police discover R1.4 million worth of dagga abandoned in Mpumalanga

Cape Town - Mpumalanga police yielded success at the weekend and managed to recover R1.4 million worth of dagga. According to the provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the dagga was recovered on Saturday, March 18.

“Nine bags of dagga wrapped with sellotape (with) an estimated street value of about R 1 406 160 (were found). The weight of the dagga is approximately about 334.88 kilograms. The dagga was found next to the border at Emahlathini in Piet Retief,” Mohlala said. On Sunday, two suspects were arrested in separate incidents for dealing in drugs. Police seized and confiscated full moon rock from a suspect in Bethal. Photo: SAPS “One of the suspects, aged 36 was apprehended after being found with suspected drugs called 'full-moon rock' to the estimated street value of about R15 600 in Bethal,” Mohlala said.

Information was received about a person in possession of illicit substances. “The details were followed and a person matching the description provided was spotted near a certain shop in Bethal,” Mohlala said. “Upon approaching the man, Police realized that he had a small transparent plastic bag but as they drew nearer, the man tried to run, however, the members gave chase and caught him in possession of the suspected drugs. He was then arrested and charged accordingly.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the suspect was previously arrested for a similar offense earlier in February this year. “The police are working in partnership with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain his status in the country. More charges could possibly be added against him as the investigation continues.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday.