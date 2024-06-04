Joshlin Smith: Clothing item found, police experts to analyse it

Police in the Western Cape have confirmed an item of clothing, believed to be that of Joshlin Smith, has been collected for forensic analysis. The item of clothing, a jersey, was found at the weekend during a random search in the Saldanha Bay area.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the item of clothing was found by members of the community. “We can confirm that community members found a jersey during a random search of the surroundings. Police forensic experts collected the clothing items for forensic analysis. The accused in the dock. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “The investigation is ongoing with various specialised units that form part of an integrated investigation team. The investigation and search for the missing Joshlin continues,” Pojie said.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary has been missing for 106 days after she disappeared without a trace on February 19, after 5pm. The community and activists have continued searching for Joshlin, despite no leads after all this time. A R1 million reward for the safe return of Joshlin is still on the table.

The reward was posted by the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton Mckenzie. Four people are behind bars for Joshlin’s disappearance. Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on May 13.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation. The State allege Joshlin was sold for R20,000. Smith was also visibly pregnant in the dock when she appeared.