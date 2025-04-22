Joshlin Smith: Main trial resumes this week

The main trial is set to get underway in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking case. The trial will enter its eighth week in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha.

The matter is currently being heard in the White City Multipurpose Centre. This comes after the trial within a trial concluded last week. The trial-within-a-trial stems from Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and his co-accused, Steveno van Rhyn, claiming they were assaulted and tortured by police. This did not affect Kelly Smith.

The accused in Joshlin Smith's trial - her mother Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, and Steveno 'Steffie' van Rhyn. The alleged confessions of both accused, which were filmed, were played in court as police officials and medical professionals took to the stand to testify in the matter. Appollis and van Rhyn also took the stand in their defence. The duo remained adamant that they were tortured at the hands of police. They were continuously caught in the web of their lies as the State cross-examined them. Judge Nathan Erasmus questioned them on pivotal details, and they failed to stay on par with the truth.

On Thursday, April 17, Erasmus ruled that statements made by the duo were admissible as evidence. Their statements have been added as exhibits in the matter. This week, the main trial is expected to begin again as everyone sits on the edge of their seats to discover what truly happened to Joshlin.

Investigating officer, Captain Wesley Lombard, is expected to return to the witness dock as he reveals the steps taken in the investigation to find the green-eyed girl. Joshlin was reported missing on February 19, 2024. The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School is alleged to have been sold. Testimony before the court claims Joshlin has been sold for R20,000.

Joshlin was six years old at the time of her disappearance, and there have since been no leads on her whereabouts. While the case continues, members of the public remain hopeful that the little girl will be found safe. [email protected]