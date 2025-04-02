Joshlin Smith trial: Brigadier Hanana prepares for cross-examination amid allegations of police torture

As the 'trial within a trial' continues in the Joshlin Smith disappearance, cross-examination of Brigadier Leon Hanana is expected to take place. Hanana is the Western Cape head of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

The trial within a trial stems from Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn claiming they were assaulted and tortured by police during their questioning. This does not affect Kelly Smith. The trial within a trial determines whether any assault has taken place and will be conducted to rule after the matter has concluded. It is important to note that this is separate from the main trial.

The trio faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. Hanana was called to the stand on Tuesday afternoon after the lunch break. He testified he got involved with the case on February 19, 2024, the day Joshlin was reported missing, after there were news articles from different media houses reporting on a missing child in Saldanha. He further explained that part of his responsibility on a provincial level is to attend to newsworthy incidents.

On March 4, 2024, an integrated operation was conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), K9, City of Cape Town, and the South African Navy, along with members of the public. Hanana told the court that at this time, he wanted to have the three accused, Boeta, van Rhyn, and Kelly, reinterviewed. He said the reason for this was inconsistencies in their stories and the loops within the timeline. Boeta’s lawyer, Fanie Harmse, started his cross-examination and is expected to go ahead with questioning today.