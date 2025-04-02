Joshlin Smith trial | Did police overlook a suspect?

The name Ayanda Litoni has been mentioned several times in the case in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith and Brigadier Leon Hanana was grilled on Wednesday on the possibility that police may have overlooked a suspect. Hanana, the Western Cape head of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, was being cross-examined by Nobahle Mkabayi, lawyer for Steveno van Rhyn, during the trial within a trial.

This stems from Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and van Rhyn claiming they were assaulted and tortured by police during their questioning on March 4 and 5, 2024. This does not affect Kelly Smith. Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith back in court. The trial within a trial determines whether any assault has taken place and will be conducted to rule after the matter has concluded. It is important to note that this is separate from the main trial.

The trio faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. Hanana was called to the stand on Tuesday afternoon after the lunch break. He testified he got involved with the case on February 19, 2024, the day Joshlin was reported missing.

Letoni is the boyfriend of former accused and now State witness, Laurentia Lombaard. Hanana explained to the court that Litoni’s name did come up several times during the investigation, but that he was interviewed, and his version was followed up. Previously, van Rhyn claimed Litoni was a sangoma and alluded to him being behind the sale of Joshlin.

“If Ayanda’s version was not acceptable to investigators, he would have been complicit and he would have been in this court,” Hanana testified. He stated that all persons of interest were interviewed, their alibis were followed up on, and the investigating team checked all information. “Are you aware Ayanda was chauffeured with a police vehicle from Saldanha to Cape Town?” Mkabayi questioned.

“I remember there were talks about threats against suspects. I am aware. It was on a Saturday, and he was taken away for his safety to a relative in Cape Town,” Hanana responded. Mkabayi then asked if all citizens were allowed this preferential treatment, and Hanana said: “If a potential witness was in danger, arrangements can be made to have a witness transported overnight to another province for safety, especially in high-profile matters.” She asked if Ayanda was a witness, and Hanana said that at that stage of the investigation, everyone was a witness until their versions could be checked out.

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that while Litoni’s name was not on the witness list, there was a list with names and addresses withheld. Mkabayi further asked why there was no statement given by Litoni. “He’s name came up a lot. We had to make sure we had to follow up. When his version was followed up, there was no need for a statement,” Hanana told the court.

“You know there is speculation that Ayanda is involved in Joshlin’s disappearance?” Mkabayi asked. “Everyone was suspected, and everyone was subjected to interviews,” Hanana responded. The State has now called Sergeant Felicia Johnson to the stand, a member of the Western Cape Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.

